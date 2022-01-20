DWI Driver Was Going 90 MPH Before Crash That Killed NJ Teen Coming Home From Work: Prosecutor

A South Jersey woman was drunk and had her headlights off when she was leaving a local bar and struck another vehicle, killing the teenage driver last month, authorities said.

Wanda Sprague, 54, of Pemberton, was behind the wheel of a Chrysler 300 when he hit a Nissan Sentra driven by 17-year-old Kayla Bowen at Lakehurst Road and Rancocas Lane around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 16, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Prior to the crash, Sprague had been drinking at a nearby bar and reached a speed of more than 90 mph, Coffina said. She suffered extensive injuries from which she is still recovering. Bowen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those who knew Bowen said she was "just trying to get home" from work when the crash occurred.

Sprague was charged with Reckless Manslaughter (First Degree) and Vehicular Homicide (Second Degree).

During a first appearance in Superior Court on Jan. 20, Superior Court Judge Terrence R. Cook ordered her not to have any contact with the victim’s family. The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

In addition to the criminal charges, Sprague was issued multiple traffic citations, including Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs.

She is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Dennis, supervisor of the BCPO Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.

The investigation was conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Pemberton Township Police Department, with assistance from the New Jersey State Police. The lead investigators are BCPO Detectives Brian Cunningham and Melyssa Alonso, and PTPD Detective Joshua Mann.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.