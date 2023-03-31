DWI Driver Indicted On Manslaughter Charge In Hit-Run Death Of Centenary University First Lady

The 25-year-old Hackettstown man accused in the DWI hit-and-run that caused the death of Centenary University First Lady Jeanne (Picariello) Murphy has been indicted by a grand jury, authorities announced on Friday, March 31.

Jefferson A. Chimbo-Palaez was indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury with charges including first-degree aggravated manslaughter, first-degree death by auto, second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, strict liability vehicular homicide, and endangering an injured victim, Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

He was also charged with several vehicle offenses, including DWI, reckless driving, careless driving, leaving the scene, failure to report, and being an unlicensed driver.

Murphy, 70, was struck on Reese Avenue near First Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Daily Voice previously reported. She was rushed to Hackettstown Medical Center and flown to Morristown Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead around 12 p.m. Sunday.

Chimbo-Palaez, whose damaged SUV was found by police parked in front of his family’s home not far from the scene, had a blood alcohol content of .12 between five and six hours after the crash — yet he declined a plea offer, NJHerald reported.

Chimbo-Palaez has been held in the Warren County Jail since January.

