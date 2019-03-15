Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hawthorne Hit-Run Driver, 65, Remains Jailed After Death Of Pedestrian Struck In Glen Rock
DV Pilot Police & Fire

DWI Driver From East Hanover Shoved Police, Threw Shoe At Computer, Chatham Police Charge

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Chatham Borough police said Michael Relich threw a shoe at a computer and shoved a police officer at HQ.
Chatham Borough police said Michael Relich threw a shoe at a computer and shoved a police officer at HQ. Photo Credit: Chatham Borough PBA

A 21-year-old drunk driver from East Hanover threw a shoe at a computer and shoved a police officer, authorities said.

Chatham Borough police officers gave Michael Relich a field sobriety test after stopping him for speeding on Main Street around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, Detective Sgt. Michael Bochniak said.

He was being given a breath test at police headquarters when he threw a shoe at a computer monitor and shoved an officer, Bochniak said.

Redlich, who was arrested on drug charges after a 2016 traffic stop in Millburn, was charged this time with DWI, obstruction, criminal mischief, speeding and reckless driving, among other offenses.

He was released to a friend, pending court action, and his vehicle was impounded for 12 hours, under John's Law.

He was later released into the care of a friend pending a court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.