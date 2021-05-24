DWI Clark Driver Incessantly Honking Horn Refused To Cooperate With Officers, Hoboken PD Says

A Clark woman who continued wailing on her car horn even after an officer warned her to stop had been drinking, authorities in Hoboken said.

Officer Tyrone Huggins was standing near 2nd and Garden Street when he heard a continuous blowing of a car horn around 6 p.m. last Friday, Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

The sound was coming from a silver Mazda in bumper-to-bumper traffic, and so Huggins gave the driver -- Janet Tung, 41, a verbal warning, Cabrera said.

Tung did not stop honking, though, and so Huggins approached and signaled for her to stop, police said.

Tung did not immediately stop and did not get far because of the traffic, Cabrera said.

The vehicle came to a stop in the area of 127 Garden St., and for approximately three minutes, Tung would not roll down her window, authorities said.

Upon speaking to Tung, Huggins suspected she was under the influence of an intoxicant, police said.

That's when Officer Anthony Rutkowski arrived to assist and put Tung through a standardized field sobriety test, authorities said.

Rutkowski determined that Tung was unable to safely operate a motor vehicle and was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated, police said.

Tung was transported to police headquarters, where she refused to submit to chemical testing, police said.

Tung was charged on a summons with Eluding and received motor vehicle summonses for Driving While Intoxicated, Refusal to Submit to Chemical Testing, Reckless Driving, and Improper Use of Horn, Cabrera said.

She was released to a responsible party.

