DWI Budd Lake Man, 42, Charged In Route 46 Hit-And-Run Crash

A Budd Lake man was under the influence when he left the scene of a crash on Route 46, authorities said.

Daniel F. Stroup, 42, crashed his silver Chevy pickup truck on Route 46 in Mount Olive Township just before 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 10 -- then drove away, Mount Olive police said.

A police sergeant saw the truck on Wolfe Road and followed it to a home on Highfield Court, police said.

During questioning, Stroup displayed signs of intoxication and subsequently failed field sobriety tests, authorities said.

Stroup was arrested and charged with DWI, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, improper use of a driveway, failure to report an accident, failure to exhibit documents and driving while suspended.

He was released to a sober driver pending an appearance in court.

