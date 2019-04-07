Dust Unit Fire Damages Medical Manufacturing Machinery At Stryker Complex In Mahwah

UPDATE: Mahwah firefighters doused a stubborn blaze that broke out early Sunday afternoon in a pair of dust collection bins at the Stryker complex off Route 17.

Township firefighters were quickly at the scene of the 12:30 p.m. blaze.

They had it knocked down within 20 minutes, but it continued to burn for another 20 minutes or so before it was out.

Some machinery used to make hip and knee replacements was severely damaged.

This follows a fire that broke out Thursday in a dust collection unit at the Triangle Manufacturing Co. a few miles away in Upper Saddle River.

SEE: Firefighters used chemicals to extinguish a fire at the Triangle Manufacturing plant in Upper Saddle River early Thursday.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/northernhighlands/police-fire/firefighters-use-dry-chemicals-to-douse-blaze-at-upper-saddle-river-medical-manufacturer/765541/

A global company, Stryker makes replacement joints and medical equipment.

