Duo Nabbed In Newark Penn Station Assault-Robbery: Police

A couple from Newark was arrested in connection with an assault-robbery earlier this week, authorities said.

The victim had made a purchase using a large bill at Penn Station before Khashif Williams, 34, approached him on Union Street, punched him twice and then took his wallet around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, Newark Public Safety Director Fitz Fragé said.

Sofia Cooper, 35, was also somehow involved in the robbery, in which $700 and other personal items were stolen, Fragé said.

Cooper and Williams were arrested inside Penn Station on Thursday, Aug. 4, police said. Each were charged with conspiracy, robbery, and assault.

