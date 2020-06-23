Duo Charged With Vandalizing Police Cars During Newark Protests

Two men were charged after vandalizing marked police cars during protests in Newark, authorities said.

Eric Stone, 29, of New York and Julio Rodriguez, 27, of New Brunswick vandalized the cars at the First Police Precinct on 17th Avenue in Newark during protests on May 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a joint release.

Rodriguez and Stone were arrested on June 4.

“While we fully support the public’s right to conduct peaceful protests, we cannot turn a blind eye to individuals who blatantly commit criminal acts,” Director Ambrose said. “We are grateful that, by and large, the protests in Newark following George Floyd’s murder were peaceful and without any major incidents of violence.’’

Stone was charged with one count of criminal mischief and a disorderly persons offense. Rodriguez was charged with four counts of criminal mischief and a disorderly persons offense, Ambrose said.

Both men were given summons and are scheduled to appear in Newark Municipal Court.

