Duo Accused Of Running Meth Lab In West Orange Faces Federal Charges

The U.S. Attorney for New Jersey said Tuesday that two men arrested last week following a raid on what authorities said was a methamphetamine production facility inside a West Orange home will now face federal charges.

Brian Cheda-Hackembruch, 23, is charged with conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug-involved premises. Eduardo Martinez, 39, is charged with possession of methamphetamine. Both defendants appeared this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven C. Mannion in Newark federal court.

An investigation involving multiple police departments and the Essex County Sheriff's Office led up to the July 29 raid on the Lorelei Road home, where authorities seized an amount of meth with a street value of about $1 million, authorities said.

The count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million. The count of maintaining a drug-involved premises count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $500,000 fine, and a civil penalty up to $250,000. The count of possession of methamphetamine count carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.