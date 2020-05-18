Dump Truck With Trailer Barrels Down Embankment Into Hawthorne Home

A dump truck and equipment trailer owned by a Wayne landscaping company barreled down an embankment and crashed into a home in Hawthorne on Monday.

The single-axle crew cab truck, owned by Canete Landscaping, struck an SUV before careening off Emeline Drive.

No injuries were reported.

A heavy-duty tow truck was summoned to remove the wreckage.

A building inspector responded to assess whether the home could currently remain occupied.

At the scene off Emeline Drive in Hawthorne. Boyd A. Loving

Hawthorne police, firefighters and EMS responded along with Wyckoff firefighters.

The Hawthorne Fire Ladies Auxiliary provided refreshments to emergency personnel at the scene.

At the scene of the crash on Emeline Drive in Hawthorne. Boyd A. Loving

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and reported this story.

