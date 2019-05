A dump truck spilled a load of gravel after tipping over Friday morning at the entrance to a truck stop on southbound Route 17 in Mahwah.

The driver climbed out of the cab and waited for police at the Pilot Travel Center following the mishap around 10:15 a.m.

PHOTOS: Boyd A. Loving

The driver climbed out after the crash on Route 17 in Mahwah.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.