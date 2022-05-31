Dump Truck Rips Off Propane Valve, Causing Massive Leak, Evacuation In Sussex County (PHOTOS)

A mason dump truck drove over a propane tank in Sussex County, causing a massive leak that took hours to repair and required an evacuation of the area, authorities said.

Fire departments in Stillwater, Fredon, and Hampton responded to the Bear Brook community in Fredon alongside numerous local emergency crews around 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, authorities said.

Upon arrival, the teams found that the mason dump had driven over an underground 1,500-gallon propane tank and ripped off the relief valve from the top.

The truck was still on top of the tank as crews responded to the scene, the teams said.

Crews quickly got to work setting up a portable hose monitor to fog the propane leak while evacuating the Bear Brook community.

Numerous agencies were called to the scene to assist with the major cleanup, including fire and emergency crews in Newton, Blairstown, Allamuchy, Byram, Green Township, Fredon, and Andover, as well as the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the Sussex County Hazmat Team, and the Sussex County Sheriffs Incident Management Team.

Meanwhile, a heavy wrecker was requested to remove the dump truck from the tank to allow access for the gas company to make the extensive repairs required.

The leak was ultimately sealed around 7 p.m. following some “technical difficulties” and the usage of about 140,000 gallons of water.

“Great job by all units who operated for eight continuous hours to ensure the safety of the community,” the rescue company said.

