Dump Truck Fire Shuts Down Route 515 In Sussex County

Valerie Musson
Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Dept.
Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Photo Credit: Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Dept. via Facebook

UPDATE: Route 515 has reopened to traffic, police said.

------------------------------------

A dump truck caught fire and shut down Route 515 in Sussex County Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The truck caught fire in Hardyston shortly before 12 p.m., police departments in Hardyston and Vernon confirmed.

Route 515 was closed from 638/Mountain Top to Snufftown Road as emergency crews worked to douse the blaze.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.