Dump Truck Driver Dies In Jefferson Route 15 Crash, Police Say

A 70-year-old dump truck driver died in a Jefferson crash, authorities said.

Gilberto Salazar, of Ledgewood, was trapped inside of his dump truck when it overturned on Route 15 northbound and Weldon Road around 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, Jefferson Police Lt. Robert Bush said.

Officers extricated Salazar, who was transported to St. Clare's Dover Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Bush said.

No other occupants were inside the overturned truck, police said.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The Jefferson Township Police Department was assisted by the Morris County Prosecutors Office and Morris County Sheriff’s Department in the processing and investigation of the crash.

The Morris County HazMat team, Jefferson Township Fire Co. 2, Jefferson Township Rescue Squad, Picatinny Arsenal's fire department and the NJDOT also responded.

