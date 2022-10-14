DUI Charges Dropped For Defiant NJ Gym Owner: Reports

Drunk driving charges against Ian Smith, a former gym owner known for defying state COVID orders, have been dismissed, the New Jersey Globe reports.

The charges had dashed Smith's chances of winning a Republican Party primary for the 3rd congressional seat.

However, for the next nine months, a municipal court judge ordered Smith to have a breath alcohol ignition interlock device placed on his vehicle, his defense lawyer told NJ Advance Media.

The former owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, Smith pleaded guilty to refusing a breathalyzer and careless driving, according to news reports.

The DUI charge in March brought to light the fact that Smith had killed a teenager while driving under the influence in 2007.

Click here for the complete story by the New Jersey Globe and here for the story by NJ Advance Media.

