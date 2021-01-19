Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Breaking News:
Drunken NJ Man Punches Officer After Brawl At Indiana Rest Stop, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Parwinder Kang
Parwinder Kang Photo Credit: Gibson County Sheriff's Office

A New Jersey man was drunk when he got into a brawl at a rest stop in Indiana and then punched a responding police officer, authorities said.

Parwinder Kang, 42, of Mt. Holly, battered another individual at the Pilot Travel Center on Warrenton Road near Haubstadt Indiana around 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 16, the Gibson County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

"Mr. Kang was an extreme state of intoxication and was verbally and physically noncompliant with officers during the investigation," authorities said. 

Kang was booked in the Gisbon County Jail on charges of battery, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, and battery on a law enforcement officer. 

He remains in custody on a $1,500 bond.

