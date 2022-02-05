Drunken Man Who Stalked, Sliced Jersey Shore Woman With Knife Gets Prison Time

A 38-year-old man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to stalking a woman, threatening to kill her, slicing her face, then crashing into two cars while leading police on a chase across the Jersey Shore in May 2021.

Michael Mahan, of Ewing Township, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Michael T. Collins to eight years in prison on Friday, Feb. 4, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The sentencing comes after Mahan entered a guilty plea to eluding, terroristic threats, and aggravated assault, from the May 8, 2021 incident in Jackson Township.

Collins also suspended Mahan’s driving privileges for seven months as a result of his guilty plea to Driving While Intoxicated.

Police responding to Maria Street on reports of a stabbing found a woman with a slash across her face, Billhimer said. The victim said Mahan followed her home and then held a knife to the side of her neck, threatened to kill her and then struck her in the face while holding the knife — cutting her, authorities said.

As a neighbor intervened and called 911, Mahan fled the area. His vehicle was spotted by officers on Toms River Road and a pursuit was initiated.

Mahan fled at a high rate of speed, and while he was attempting to navigate a turn onto West Veterans Highway, he struck another vehicle.

As he continued traveling at a high rate of speed on West Veterans Highway, his vehicle collided with yet another vehicle, forcing it off the road. Mahan’s vehicle traveled approximately 500 more feet before it became disabled. He was subsequently taken into custody without incident.

Mahan was initially transported to Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus in Lakewood to secure a blood sample to determine whether he was operating the motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Laboratory results from the blood draw later confirmed that Mahan’s blood-alcohol level was .14 – nearly twice the legal limit under New Jersey law.

Mahan was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he has been lodged since May 8, 2021.

The female victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the two vehicles struck by Mahan were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Prosecutor Billhimer acknowledges the diligent efforts of Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Veni who handled the case on behalf of the State, as well as Jackson Township Police Department, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation ultimately leading to Mahan’s apprehension, guilty pleas, and now his state prison sentence.

