Drunken Florida Realtor Flips SUV In Hoboken, Slams 2 Cars Hospitalizing Pedestrian: Police

A real estate agent from Florida was charged with assault by auto and DWI after crashing into two parked vehicles and flipping her own, sending a victim to the hospital Sunday evening, authorities in Hoboken said.

Raissa Restivo, 34, of Boca Raton, struck two parked vehicles and flipped her Chevy Cruze near 6th to 7th on Bloomfield Street around 6:50 p.m., Hoboken Police Detective Sgt. Jonathan Mecka said Monday.

The owner of one of the parked vehicles was standing next to it when it was struck, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a leg injury, Mecka said.

Restivo remained at the scene for the crash investigation and faces assault by auto charges which was placed on a summons and two motor vehicle summons for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, police said.

Restivo is a licensed South Florida real estate agent with The Keyes Company, her website and social media pages say. She was released pending a court appearance.

