Drunk Teens Went On Swastika Spray-Painting Spree Across Mount Olive, Police Say

A group of underage teens were caught drinking and spray-painting swastikas and derogatory words across Mount Olive last weekend, authorities said.

An officer responded to Stedwick Village around 10:10 p.m. Friday n a report of three people drinking alcohol and spray painting a building, Mount Olive police said in a news release.

Officer Koppinger found empty beer cans and a bottle of vodka in the parking lot and then found a 16-year-old male from Budd Lake and a 16-year-old female from Dover walking near Hensyn Village.

Both teens along with a 20-year-old female from Budd Lake appeared to be drunk and were taken into custody, police said.

An investigation found that the teens had vandalized buildings, signs, flags and cars with spray paint depicting swastikas and derogatory words, authorities said.

"Although some of the spray paint depicted swastikas and derogatory words, there is no indication that a specific group or individual was a target," the news release says.

"The investigation determined that the vandalism did not meet the Attorney General’s guidelines for a bias crime."

The three young adults were taken to police headquarters and charged with underage possession of alcohol and criminal mischief. The 20-year-old was released pending a court hearing and the two others were released to a parent pending a meeting with the juvenile detective.

Anyone who has any information or is a victim is asked to contact the Mt. Olive Police at (973) 691-0850.

