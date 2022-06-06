Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Arrest Made In Gunpoint Robbery Of Facebook Marketplace Cellphone Buyer In Clifton
Drunk Morris County Man Charged With Assault By Auto In Route 10 Crash: Police

Valerie Musson
Denville Police
Denville Police Photo Credit: Denville Police via Facebook

A Morris County man was charged with assault by auto and several other offenses following a serious crash on Route 10, authorities said.

Bryan Ramirez, 36, was intoxicated and using his cell phone when he caused a crash with injuries on Route 10 west in Denville on Sunday, June 5, Denville Police said.

Ramirez, of Dover, was arrested and charged with assault by auto, DWI, reckless driving, careless driving, use of cellphone, and unsafe lane change, police said.

He was later released to a sober adult and is scheduled to appear in court.

