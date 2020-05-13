Drunk Jersey City Man Attacks Crossing Guards At COVID-19 Food Pantry

A drunk 28-year-old Jersey City man punched a pair of crossing guards in the face while waiting on a free "grab-and-go" COVID-19 meal line in Brooklyn, reports say.

An intoxicated Osvaldo Romero attacked the two guards Tuesday on 4th Avenue near 62nd Street in Sunset Park, police said.

Romero argued with someone while waiting for the free meal -- then the crossing guards, pummeling them, according to the NYPD. The assault was unprovoked, authorities said.

The crossing guards, one 72 years old and the other 50, were taken to NYU Langone Hospital and are expected to be OK, the New York Post report s.

Romero walked into Brooklyn's 68th Precinct station house and turned himself in late Tuesday for violating a separate order of protection, police said.

Realizing he was a suspect in the nearby assault, police booked him for the attack, the NYPD said.

Romeo faces two charges of assault, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.