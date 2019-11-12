Contact Us
Drunk Hackettstown Driver Restrained After Hitting Police Sergeant, Jefferson PD Says

Cecilia Levine
Jefferson police
Jefferson police Photo Credit: Jefferson Township Police Facebook

A Hackettstown man being arrested on a drunk driving charge had to be restrained after hitting a Jefferson police officer, authorities said.

Police found Robert Devos, 55, last month when he was  stopped for erratic driving on Berkshire Valley Road, Jefferson Police Sgt. Joe Kratzel said.

While being processed at Jefferson police headquarters, Devos struck a sergeant several times and had to be restrained, Kratzel said.

Devos was served a DWI and charged with aggressive assault on a police officer, police said. He also received a summons for reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.

Devos was released on a summons with a future court date.

