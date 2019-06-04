Contact Us
Drunk Driver Who Killed Orange Man Sentenced To 18 Years

Paul Milo
Garrett Carter
Garrett Carter Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A Newark man was sentenced Monday to nearly two decades in prison for killing a pedestrian while driving under the influence of alcohol, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Garrett Carter, 52, had previously been convicted of vehicular homicide in the death of 39-year-old Steven Dawkins of Orange.

Carter hit Dawkins as he was crossing at the 200 block of West Market Street around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2017. Carter had a blood-alcohol level of .168, more than twice the legal limit.

Assistant Prosecutor Brian Pollock had sought a sentence 20 years but described the 18-year sentence handed down by Judge Michael Ravin as "fair."

“The judge's sentence is a clear message that driving while intoxicated, with its traumatic effect on society, will not be tolerated.  Hopefully, the sentence will help prevent others from engaging in the conduct that has cost Steven Dawkins' family so much,’’ Pollock said.

