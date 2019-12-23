Drunk Driver From Clifton Injures Newark Police Officer, Authorities Say

A Clifton man who was under the influence of alcohol slammed into a Newark police car early Sunday morning, seriously injuring an officer's legs, the department said in a statement.

The officer was stopped at McCarter Highway and 3rd Street investigating a vehicle crash around 3:10 a.m. when Fernando Carrillo collided with the police car, pinning the officer. He was taken to University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Carrillo, 20, has been charged with assault by auto and causing bodily injury while under the influence.

Newark police urge motorists not to drink and drive.

