Drugged Driver, 29, Charged In Gas Station Crash That Killed Dad, Teenage Son, Attendant

UPDATE: Authorities late Tuesday identified the drugged driver in a morning crash that killed a father and son and a gas station attendant as a 29-year-old Sussex County resident.

Jason Vanderee, of the Glenwood section of Vernon Township, was charged with three counts each of aggravated manslaughter and death by auto, among other offenses.

Jon Warbeck, a former Carlstadt firefighter -- whose 51st birthday was Wednesday -- and his 17-year-old son, Luke, both of Lincoln Park were getting gas Tuesday morning when a speeding Honda Pilot with an overdosed Vanderee behind the wheel literally flew into them and the attendant at a Route 23 service station in Wayne around 8:45 a.m.

All three were killed instantly.

Security video shows the airborne Honda Pilot shearing the top of a Chevy Camaro convertible from the bottom of the driver's side window and smashing square through the attendant, who had just closed the car's gas cap at the Delta gas station on the highway's northbound side.

Jon Warbeck -- the brother-in-law of current Carlstadt Fire Chief Henry Riveros -- and his son, Luke, were instantly killed in the Camaro.

Attendant Lovedeep Fatra, 23, of Pequannock was instantly killed, as well.

The video shows that, based on the speed and point of impact, they couldn't have suffered.

Warbeck, whose brother-in-law is Carlstadt Fire Chief Henry Riveros, had been with the Carlstadt Fire Department from 1993-2000.

His son attended Boonton High School.

Vanderee apparently had overdosed from an opioid and had to be revived with Narcan before being taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, authorities said.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed that Jason Vanderee was driving at an excessive speed at the time of the crash," Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Wayne Police Chief James Clarke said.

Two other vehicles, a 2011 Nissan Rogue and a 2016 Ford Transit T-250 Van were also struck, they said.

"The occupants of the Ford Transit Van and Nissan Rogue all received medical treatment for minor injuries," Valdes and Clarke wrote in a release.

Flying debris damaged vehicles at the neighboring Mazda dealership, part of a massive crime scene.

PHOTOS: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE

