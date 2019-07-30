Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Drug Trafficker Known As 'The Colonel' Sentenced In Newark

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
The deadly drug fentanyl was distributed in New Jersey with the help of a Mexican citizen who was sentenced Tuesday to more than five years in prison.
The deadly drug fentanyl was distributed in New Jersey with the help of a Mexican citizen who was sentenced Tuesday to more than five years in prison. Photo Credit: COURTESY: timetravellerwiki.com

A Mexican citizen who helped smuggle 300 grams of fentanyl into New Jersey was sentenced Tuesday to 64 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Angel Santo Jerez Matos, 61, had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of the drug, a synthetic opioid several times stronger than heroin. He was sentenced in federal court in Newark.

Matos sold fentanyl, heroin and cocaine to a gang that dealt drugs in New Jersey, authorities said. Matos was heard on intercepted communications referring to the price of "cars," a code for kilos of drugs, authorities said.

Fentanyl Matos, who was also known as "El Colonel,"  provided the gang was sold in Newark in May 2017.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.