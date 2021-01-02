DRUG RAID: 306 Oxy Pills, 20 Bags Of Cocaine Seized From Hackensack Home, Police Say

Authorities seized 306 oxycodone pills, 20 bags of cocaine, marijuana and $1,540 in proceeds from drug sales during a raid of a Hackensack man's home located just steps away from a preschool and park, police said.

Delano Guerra, 44, had been dealing out of his Reilly Court home -- a residential neighborhood comprised of mostly one- and two-family homes, and garden apartments near the Early Childhood Development School and Columbus Park, Hackensack Police Det. Capt. Darrin Dewitt said.

Thanks to the work of Narcotics Detective Rueven Lyak, police executed a search warrant of Guerra's home on Jan. 29, and subsequently arrested him on drug-related and distribution charges, Dewitt said.

Guerra was remanded to Bergen County Jail on a warrant, pending a first appearance at Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

