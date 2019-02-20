Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack Repeat Offender Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Drug Crackdown: Paterson PD Says Quartet Dealt Heroin, Crack From Multi-Family Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The multi-family building no Rosa Parks Boulevard where Police Director Jerry Speziale said drugs were being sold from a second-floor apartment.
The multi-family building no Rosa Parks Boulevard where Police Director Jerry Speziale said drugs were being sold from a second-floor apartment. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Paterson police continued an ongoing campaign against drug dealing with a raid that turned up 237 folds of heroin, 15 small bags of crack and more than two and a half pounds of PCP, authorities said.

Of the six people arrested during Tuesday’s raid, four live in the Rosa Parks Boulevard multi-family building where Police Director Jerry Speziale said drugs were being sold from a second-floor apartment.

They were identified as:

  • Dante Coakieanos, 32;
  • Kiante Izquierdo, 22;
  • Naomi Bailey, 22;
  • Raymond Wright, 30.

Police charged the quartet with having and selling the drugs within 1,000 feet of Paterson East Side High School and within 500 feet of the 16th Avenue park, Speziale said.

Two others were charged with being there to buy heroin, the director said.

Police also confiscated $566 in alleged drug proceeds.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.