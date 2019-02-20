Drug Crackdown: Paterson PD Says Quartet Dealt Heroin, Crack From Multi-Family Home

Paterson police continued an ongoing campaign against drug dealing with a raid that turned up 237 folds of heroin, 15 small bags of crack and more than two and a half pounds of PCP, authorities said.

Of the six people arrested during Tuesday’s raid, four live in the Rosa Parks Boulevard multi-family building where Police Director Jerry Speziale said drugs were being sold from a second-floor apartment.

They were identified as:

Dante Coakieanos, 32;

Kiante Izquierdo, 22;

Naomi Bailey, 22;

Raymond Wright, 30.

Police charged the quartet with having and selling the drugs within 1,000 feet of Paterson East Side High School and within 500 feet of the 16th Avenue park, Speziale said.

Two others were charged with being there to buy heroin, the director said.

Police also confiscated $566 in alleged drug proceeds.

