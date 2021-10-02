DRUG BUST: Loaded Guns, Narcotics, Puppies In 'Deplorable' Conditions Seized From NJ Trio

Weapons, thousands of dollars worth of various drugs and six puppies in "deplorable conditions" were seized from a Central Jersey trio, authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities applied for a search warrant at a Somerset Street home in North Plainfield on reports of a distribution ring last month, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Sherwin S. Newland, 21, Jamal Honorat, 18, and Rosemary Solares, 19, all of North Plainfield, were inside of the home when police executed the warrant, and subsequently arrested, Robertson said alongside Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and North Plainfield Police Chief William Parenti

A search of the home turned up the following:

192 grams of marijuana valued at $1,200

Approximately 4.6 pounds of hashish valued at $3,000

Approximately 103 grams of psilocybin mushrooms valued at $800

45 Xanax pills valued at $250

Drug paraphernalia

Loaded Parker Brothers 12 gage sawed off shotgun

Loaded Springfield 9mm handgun with a high capacity magazine containing 16 rounds

Additional ammunition

Ballistic vest

Authorities also found six puppies living in "deplorable and inhabitable" conditions of the home, Robertson said. They were turned over to the Plainfield Humane Society.

Newland, Honorat and Solaris were charged with possession of a 9,, Springfield handgun, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 50 feet of a school zone and nearly half-a-dozen other charges, Robertson said.

All three were lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Chief Parenti request anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force Unit at 908-231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department 908-769-2937 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.