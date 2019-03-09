Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Franklin Lakes Homeowner: Ski-Masked Thieves Took $1,000, License, Credit Cards From My Car
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Drowning Westwood Man, 80, Pulled From Pool

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The 80-year-old Westwood victim was taken to HUMC North.
The 80-year-old Westwood victim was taken to HUMC North. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Corps

A drowning 80-year-old Westwood man was pulled from a pool and rushed to the hospital late Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The victim was found unresponsive in the pool at the end of a Mountain Avenue cul-de-sac, Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.

Responding police conducted CPR, then turned him over to Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Corps, which took him to HackensackUMC @ Pascack Valley.

His condition couldn't be immediately determined.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.