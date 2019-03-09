Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice

Drivers Hospitalized After Minivan, Sedan Collide In Hackensack

Cecilia Levine
Both vehicles were heavily damaged. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A Volvo sedan slammed into a minivan late Saturday afternoon in Hackensack, sending both drivers to the hospital.

Responders said the injuries didn't appear life-threatening after the crash on the Esplanade severely damaged both vehicles.

Area resident Melanie Mangone said she got the elderly female driver of the sedan after the engine began to smoke.

"She was in shock," Mangone said.

The minivan driver apparently sustained a neck injury, responders said.

PHOTOS: Cecilia Levine (Daily Voice)

