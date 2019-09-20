Contact Us
Driver With History Of DWIs Sentenced In Killing Of East Orange Pedestrian

Carlos Green was found guilty of vehicular homicide earlier this year Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A 44-year-old Irvington man who was under the influence of alcohol when he fatally struck a pedestrian five years ago was sentenced to 14 years in prison, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Carlos Green had two prior DWI convictions on Dec. 27, 2014, when he struck Billy Ray Dudley at 19th Avenue and Ellis Street in Irvington. Dudley, 54, of East Orange, was killed.

Green, who admitted to police that he'd had a few drinks, had a partly empty bottle of rum in his SUV, authorities said.  A blood test revealed Green had a blood alcohol level of .210 when he hit Dudley, well above the state's legal limit.

Green was convicted in May of vehicular homicide after the proceeding was delayed because an appeals court ruled that his earlier DWI convictions, in 1998 and 2009, could not be admitted at trial.

He must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence under the state's No Early Release Act.

