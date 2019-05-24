Driver Who Killed Bayonne Man, 5-Year-Old Daughter Gets 39 Years

A Hamilton man who was driving at more than 10 times the speed limit when he crashed into another vehicle, killing a Bayonne man and his young daughter, was sentenced Thursday to nearly 40 years in prison, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Scott Hahn, 39, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed into the back of another car at an Interchange 14C toll booth on the New Jersey Turnpike in Jersey City Feb. 22, 2016. Hahn was driving at 53 mph in what is a 5 mph zone, investigators later determined.

The collision claimed the lives of Timothy O’Donnell, 48, and his five-year-old daughter Bridget. O’Donnell was a popular teacher at County Prep in Jersey City.

Hahn was found guilty of two counts aggravated manslaughter in March, for which he was sentenced Thursday to two consecutive 16-year terms. Hahn was also sentenced to five years for possession of the illegal drugs GHB and GBL, which also must be served consecutively to the manslaughter charges.

Hahn must serve at least 85 percent of the 37-year sentence before he’s eligible for parole. His driving privileges have also been suspended for life.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.