Driver Who Killed 2 In Stolen Car Captured In Newark (VIDEO): Police

A Newark driver who killed two people when he struck their vehicle in a stolen car has been arrested, and police have released the footage of his capture, they said (scroll down for video).

Sharrod Rogers, 20, was behind the wheel of a 2021 Dodge Charger stolen out of Union struck an Acura, killing a man and woman, around 4:30 a.m. March 31, Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said.

Three teenage girls, who were passengers in the stolen vehicle, were also injured in the crash. Rogers and another passenger fled the scene on foot after the Dodge Charger burst into flames, O'Hara said.

Just before 9:20 p.m. Friday, April 21, Newark Police saw a white BMW that had been reported stolen out of Nutley at Muhammad Ali Avenue and Barclay Street.

The driver was speeding and weaving through traffic when police saw the car again at Irvine Turner Boulevard, O'Hara said. Upon becoming aware of police presence, the driver, Rogers, tried to cross the concrete median at Irvine Turner Boulevard near Avon Avenue, where the vehicle became stuck.

Two passengers got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Rogers was arrested when he also tried to run from the vehicle, but stumbled and fell, according to police. A 17-year-old male passenger who had fled was also quickly arrested, police said.

Rogers, who initially gave the name Davon Rogers, faces charges of false documents and contempt of court for outstanding warrants from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office for two vehicular homicides, and for two open warrants from the New Jersey State Police and from Livingston Police.

The 17-year-old is charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction of the administration of the law, and resisting arrest.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.