Driver Was DUI In Crash That Killed NJ Lieutenant's Wife, 3-Year-Old Daughter: Prosecutor

An Ocean County man was under the influence of drugs when he caused the crash that killed the wife and daughter of a New Jersey corrections officer over the summer, authorities announced.

Thomas F. Polson, 53, of Little Egg Harbor, was in a Ford F350 pickup truck when he left the southbound lane on Siloam Road and struck an SUV before slamming into Denise James' minivan head-on on July 14 in Freehold, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

James, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene while her 3-year-old daughter with Lt. Craig James died at a local hospital, and became an organ donor.

Polson was charged with vehicular homicide, hindering apprehension and assault by auto on Friday, Dec. 16, Santiago said.

