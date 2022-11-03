Contact Us
Driver Was Drunk, Speeding In Deadly Warren County Crash Through Upstairs Bedroom: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
A Warren County man was drunk and speeding when he slammed his pickup truck into the upstairs bedroom of a local home, killing one and critically injuring another, authorities said Friday.

John Nunn, of Mountain View Road in Washington, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, death by auto, aggravated assault, and other related offenses, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Nunn sped past two cars before losing control of the pickup truck, veering off the roadway, crashing into a landscape feature, and going airborne just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, Pfeiffer said.

The truck then crashed through the home’s second-floor bedroom, killing Nunn’s passenger, 24-year-old Tyler Balog, DailyVoice.com reported.

Kim Terry — a beloved wife, grandmother and Registered Nurse — was also airlifted to a nearby hospital with critical injuries following the crash, according to a GoFundMe created for the family.

Nunn had a blood alcohol content of .118 during a blood draw taken around 7:15 a.m. the morning of the crash, Pfeiffer said.

He was also found to be driving at more than 100 mph, according to crash retrieval data.

In addition to the charges, Nunn was also issued motor vehicle summons for DWI, reckless driving, and other offenses, authorities said.

