Driver Wanted On Warrants Leads Route 202 Pursuit-Crash: Prosecutor

A 25-year-old woman wanted on warrants out of multiple Central Jersey towns arrested for leading a Route 202 police pursuit before crashing, authorities said.

Police tried stopping Jerrie Lee Williams, of Bound Brook, around 11:05 p.m. in Branchburg when they noticed she had an expired registration, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Williams failed to stop when signaled by the officer activating his emergency police lights and siren, McDonald said. Instead, she fled on Holland Brook Road at a high rate of speed.

The officer deactivated his police emergency lights and sirens and terminated the motor vehicle stop as the subject vehicle fled, authorities said. But as the officer approached the intersection of Holland Brook Road and Old York Road, he saw Williams' car, which had crashed into a telephone pole.

Branchburg Police and medical personnel rendered emergency medical aid to Williams, who was taken to an area hospital and treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Williams initially provided officers with a fictitious name but was later identified as Jerrie Lee Williams, and placed into custody without further incident.

Williams had been wanted on outstanding arrest warrants from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, New Brunswick Police Department, Franklin Township Police Department, and the Manville Police Department.

Williams was charged with 3rd degree Eluding, Hindering Apprehension, a disorderly person’s offense, and multiple motor vehicle summonses. Defendant Williams was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutor McDonald and Chief Fodor request anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Branchburg Township Police Department at (908) 526-3830 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

