Driver Taken To Trauma Center In Hunterdon County Rollover Crash: Police

Valerie Musson
A driver was taken to a nearby trauma center following a rollover crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The vehicle crashed into a telephone pole and overturned on Route 523 near Edgewood Road in Readington around 6:15 p.m. Friday, township police said in a release.

The driver was taken to a trauma center by the Whitehouse Rescue Squad for treatment of unspecified injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

