Driver Taken To Hospital As Car Flips, Takes Down Power Lines In Warren County

A driver was extricated and taken to a nearby hospital after a rollover crash caused entrapment and brought down several power lines in Warren County, authorities said.

The Lopatcong Township Fire Company responded to the crash and confirmed a trapped driver in the overturned vehicle around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, the department said.

Emergency crews were forced to wait for the arrival of JCP&L to rescue the driver due to the possibility of the downed power lines energizing the vehicle.

Once the car was deemed safe to enter, the driver was quickly brought to safety and taken to Hunterdon Hospital.

Assisting agencies include the Lopatcong Police Department and the Phillipsburg Emergency Squad.

