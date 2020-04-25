Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: N95 Mask Might Not Have Caused Crash Involving Driver Who Fainted, Police Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver Seriously Injured In Fair Lawn Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after a Saturday afternoon crash in Fair Lawn.

The driver of a sedan was extricated before being transported after an SUV slammed into the car at the intersection of Broadway and Plaza Road around 1 p.m. The other driver refused medical attention.

Fair Lawn police, firefighters, EMS and members of Fair Lawn Rescue responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

The SUV collided with the sedan at Broadway and Plaza Road in Fair Lawn.

Boyd A. Loving

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.