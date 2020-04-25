Driver Seriously Injured In Fair Lawn Crash

A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after a Saturday afternoon crash in Fair Lawn.
The driver of a sedan was extricated before being transported after an SUV slammed into the car at the intersection of Broadway and Plaza Road around 1 p.m. The other driver refused medical attention.
Fair Lawn police, firefighters, EMS and members of Fair Lawn Rescue responded.
Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.
