Driver Sends Car Wash Worker Flying 50 Feet Leaving Him Seriously Injured In North Jersey: PD

A car wash worker suffered serious injuries when he was thrown 50 feet upon being struck by a car while working at an Essex County car was over the weekend.

The unidentified 41-year-old man was working on a car in the front driveway of Quality Car Wash, at 189 Bloomfield Ave., in Verona, when an eastbound vehicle left the roadway and hit him, Verona Police Chief Christopher Kiernan said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson, Kiernan said.

The vehicle proceeded to hit two other cars before crashing into a PSEG utility poll, Kiernan said. The driver, a 75-year-old Bayville resident, was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with moderate injuries, Kiernan said.

The crash remains under investigation, Kiernan said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.