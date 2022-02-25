Contact Us
Driver Robs, Assaults Victim After Jersey City Crash, Shoots At Him In Newark: Police

Cecilia Levine
Kevin M. Winston opened fire on the vehicle in front of American History High School in Newark, police said.
A 35-year-old Morris County man assaulted and robbed another driver who he'd been involved in a car crash with, and then shot at him after being followed into Newark, authorities said.

Kevin M. Winston, 35, of Parsippany, and then victim had gotten into a collision in Jersey City, when Winston robbed and assaulted the victim on Tuesday, Feb. 22, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O'Hara said.

The victim followed Winstson into Newark, where Winston opened fire on his car around 2 p.m. at Montgomery and Somerset streets, police said.

This incident occurred just outside of American History High School, which was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution, police said. No injuries were reported.

Winston was arrested in Jersey City on assault and weapons charges. He was also charged with certain persons prohibited from weapon possession. Additional charges are pending in connection with the robbery and assault that occurred in Jersey City.

