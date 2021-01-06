Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Driver, Passenger Both Charged In Union City Hit-Run That Killed Bicyclist

Valerie Musson
Miguel Perez and Nicholas Padin.
Miguel Perez and Nicholas Padin. Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

Prosecutors have arrested the driver and passenger involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 56-year-old Union City man.

On Nov. 16, Marcelino Pilco was heading northbound near Bergenline Avenue on 48th Street when he was struck on his bike around 7:45 p.m., taken to Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead later that night, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Miguel Perez, 28, of Union City, was arrested Wednesday and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, causing death while driving with a suspended license, providing false reports to law enforcement and other criminal and motor vehicle offenses.

Meanwhile, his passenger — Nicholas Padin, 63, of Hoboken — turned himself into police the same morning and faces charges for knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death (accomplice liability), hindering apprehension and other offenses, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Union City Police Department also assisted with the investigation.

