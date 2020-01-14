Contact Us
Breaking News: Englewood Man Critically Injured In Suspected Suicide Jump From Route 4 Overpass
Driver OK In Route 17 Ramsey Rollover

Jerry DeMarco
Northbound Route 17 outside Bottle King.
Northbound Route 17 outside Bottle King. Photo Credit: Elana Ducran for DAILY VOICE

A New York State driver escaped with minor injuries Tuesday in a Route 17 rollover in Ramsey, responders said.

The Jeep Renegade landed on it side on the northbound side of the highway in front of Bottle King around 12:30 p.m.

Extrication wasn't necessary, Police Chief Bryan Gurney said.

Police, firefighters, EMS and Ramsey Rescue responded.

Upper Saddle River police assisted with traffic.

The vehicle was towed.

Another minor accident was reported nearby around the same time.

