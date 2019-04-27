Driver OK After Car Crashes Into Pole In Paramus

A driver was OK after his car slammed into a pole in Paramus early Saturday evening.

A PSE&G crew was summoned to replace the pole in the 700 block of Highland Avenue after the hatchback hit it shortly before 6 p.m.

Paramus police and EMS responded.

The driver was conscious and alert and talking on his cellphone as he was loaded into the ambulance.

The car was towed.

Highland Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions between Bush and Fern places.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.