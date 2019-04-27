Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 18-Year-Old Stabbed Dead In South Hackensack, Juvenile Seized
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver OK After Car Crashes Into Pole In Paramus

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The crash occurred in the 700 block of Highland Avenue early Saturday evening.
The crash occurred in the 700 block of Highland Avenue early Saturday evening. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver was OK after his car slammed into a pole in Paramus early Saturday evening.

A PSE&G crew was summoned to replace the pole in the 700 block of Highland Avenue after the hatchback hit it shortly before 6 p.m.

Paramus police and EMS responded.

The driver was conscious and alert and talking on his cellphone as he was loaded into the ambulance.

The car was towed.

Highland Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions between Bush and Fern places.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.