Driver Nabbed In Morris County Hit-And-Run Crash, Police Say

A driver was identified and charged following a Morris County hit-and-run crash, authorities said.

The crash occurred near Richards Avenue and Lynn Street in Dover on Friday, July 1, local police said on Monday, July 25.

A follow-up investigation led to the identification of the driver, whose name was not released by police.

The driver was issued several vehicle summonses and is scheduled to appear in court.

“Thank you to all who assisted with this investigation,” Dover Police said.

