Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver May Have Passed Out In Bus Crash At Port Authority Terminal

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene of Saturday morning's bus crash at the Port Authority terminal in Manhattan.
At the scene of Saturday morning's bus crash at the Port Authority terminal in Manhattan. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

Two severely injured victims were among 16 in all who were hospitalized following a Saturday morning bus crash at the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan, they said.

Authorities suspect a medical condition was to blame for the driver of the #156 bus losing consciousness prior to the crash.

Six were moderately hurt and the rest considered minor, mostly with face and neck injuries, after the bus slammed into a guardrail on an inbound ramp around 9:30 a.m., responders told Daily Voice.

The trip apparently originated out of the bus depot in Fairview.

PAPD officers and Tunnel & Bridge agents tended to those injured on scene.

City EMS units took them to Bellevue Hospital.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.