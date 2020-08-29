Driver May Have Passed Out In Bus Crash At Port Authority Terminal

Two severely injured victims were among 16 in all who were hospitalized following a Saturday morning bus crash at the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan, they said.

Authorities suspect a medical condition was to blame for the driver of the #156 bus losing consciousness prior to the crash.

Six were moderately hurt and the rest considered minor, mostly with face and neck injuries, after the bus slammed into a guardrail on an inbound ramp around 9:30 a.m., responders told Daily Voice.

The trip apparently originated out of the bus depot in Fairview.

PAPD officers and Tunnel & Bridge agents tended to those injured on scene.

City EMS units took them to Bellevue Hospital.

