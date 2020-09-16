Driver Killed In Fiery Route 287 Crash

State Police were investigating a report of vehicles possibly racing before one crashed through a guard rail and burst into flames, killing its driver, near the Wanaque-Oakland border on Route 287 Tuesday night, responders said.

Syed Hassan, 34, of Bethlehem, PA was pronounced dead at the scene at milepost 55.9 on the northbound highway in Wanaque following the 10:15 p.m. crash, they said.

Wanaque firefighters doused the blaze.

Oakland and Wanaque police also responded, along with NJSP’s Fatal Accident Investigation and Crime Scene Unit and the state Department of Transportation.

