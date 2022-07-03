Driver Killed In Berks Pickup Rollover Crash

A 26-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed in a rollover crash Independence Day Weekend, authorities said.

Norris Carl, of Shoemakersville, lost control of a 2004 Chevrolet pickup while navigating a curve eastbound on Mountain Road, crossing into the opposite lane of travel around 9 p.m., Tilden Township police said.

The truck left the roadway and went in a ditch, continuing before rolling onto the driver's side, police said. Carl was partially ejected and pinned under the driver's side door, while his passenger climbed out the broken windshield uninjured, according to police.

Over the course of fifteen minutes, members of Hamburg, Shoemakersville and Shartlesville fire companies used mechanical means to free Carl.

He was transported by Hamburg EMS to Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital in Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County, where he was later pronounced dead. Family notification was made at the hospital.

