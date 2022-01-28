Driver Killed In 5-Car Crash That Brought Dozens Of Police Cars To Garden State Parkway

A 58-year-old Toms River resident was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed the Garden State Parkway for hours Friday, authorities said.

The 12 p.m. crash occurred on the southbound side near milepost 96.8 in Wall Township, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said. It involved a Hyundai passenger car, a GMC SUV, a Ford Transit van, a Kia SUV, and a Jeep SUV.

The GMC struck the rear of the Hyundai, the front of the Ford collided with the GMC, the GMC collided with the Kia, and the Kia collided with the Jeep, Marchan said.

Footage from the scene posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows nearly a dozen State Police vehicles near Exit 98. It wasn't clear if the troop cars were at the scene for the crash specifically.

The GMC driver, Kathy Suchodolski, of Toms River, died in the crash, Marchan said. The Hyundai driver, a 36-year-old woman from Brick, suffered moderate injuries. The driver of the Ford, a 30-year-old Howell resident, suffered moderate injuries.

Four lanes were closed. Major delays were being reported. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.